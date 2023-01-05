The former Chief Rabbi of Israel, Rabbi Shlomo Amar, was interviewed on Reshet Bet radio on Wednesday evening and commented on the issue of Jewish visits to the Temple Mount.

"The Temple Mount is holy. It is forbidden to enter the entire compound without purification, and parts of it are also forbidden to the pure, with the exception of the high priest. The rabbis who allow it for a nationalistic purpose rely on inaccurate measurements. The place is not controlled by worshipers of pagan worship, but by Muslims," he said.