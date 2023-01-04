The Zion and Jerusalem Forum of the Likud Party commented on the judicial reforms announced by Justice Minister Yariv Levin.

"The time has come, after decades of a judicial revolution, to return control of the State of Israel to elected officials. No more self-appointed judges, no more legal advisors who represent their opinion, no more blatant interference by the judicial system in the decisions of the Knesset and the government," the forum said.

The chairman of the forum, Avichai Boaron, added, "The people of Israel wish with all their hearts for a change in which their elected leaders will lead the people living in Zion in a Zionist and national way, as a natural continuation of the glorious heritage of the Jewish people."