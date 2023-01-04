Chairman of Degal HaTorah MK Moshe Gafni refers to the reform of the judicial system announced by Minister Yariv Levin.

"I congratulate Justice Minister Yariv Levin for the plan he presented this evening. We demanded this in the coalition agreement and we have demanded it all these years. Unfortunately there was no majority for it until now."

"In recent years, the court has ruled against many members of the public in general, and against the haredi public in particular, and succeeded in upsetting the majority of the members of the Knesset. I am happy that today there is a majority that believes as we do, in change to the legal system in Israel whose principles are in line with our demand. During the legislation activities, we will be required to make changes and complete the plan." Gafni's words.