Minister Itamar Ben Gvir responded to the justice system reforms announced by Justice Minister Yariv Levin.

"The judicial system suffers from a particularly large lack of trust on the part of the Israeli public, due to political interference and bias time after time. We are committed to a fundamental change in the judicial system and for that we received the people's trust. We will restore the balance among the authorities and return power to the people."

"Congratulations to my friend Justice Minister Yariv Levin who is promoting the reform that will stop the politicization of the judicial system and restore trust in the system," said Ben Gvir.