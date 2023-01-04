Finance Minister and head of the Religious Zionist Party, Bezalel Smotrich, reacts to the reform of the justice system presented by Justice Minister Yariv Levin.

"We are restarting the judicial system tonight. Minister Yariv Levin's plan to reform the judicial system is in line with the "Law and Justice" program that we launched on the eve of the elections. We received a full mandate to strengthen public trust in the judicial system and strengthen the State of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state."

"Justice Minister, we are all mobilized to follow your lead in this historic and important move", said Smotrich.