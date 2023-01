Former Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar condemns Justice Minister Yariv Levin's plan, "At the beginning of his speech, Minister Levin mentioned Menachem Begin, the legendary and first leader of the Likud.

But his words were no less than an execution of Menachem Begin's democratic and regime doctrine. There is no doubt that Menachem Begin would have rejected each of the sections of the plan to change the regime in Israel. His true disciples have the duty to fight it. And so I will."