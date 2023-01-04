Leader of the opposition and chairman of Yesh Atid Yair Lapid condemns the justice system reforms introduced by Justice Minister Yariv Levin.

"Like a gang of criminals, the day before the Supreme Court hearing on the Deri law, the government put a loaded gun on the table. What Levin presented today is not a legal reform, it is a threatening letter. They threaten to destroy the entire constitutional structure of the State of Israel."

"I announce here and now: the day we return to power, all these changes will be canceled. The lawlessness reform will be canceled, the extortion clause will be canceled, judges will not be elected by corrupt politicians who want their cases closed. We will fight against this madness with all our might, but even if it passes, it is not the end of the story. We will continue to fight, we will return, we will cancel everything", Lapid said.