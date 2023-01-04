A jackal infected with rabies was found in the Tel Dan Reserve region near the Arab settlement of Ghajar in the Upper Galilee near the border between Lebanon and the Golan Heights.

As of this moment, there are no known people who have been exposed to the jackal.

The Health Ministry is asking anyone who was in contact, or whose animals came into contact, with the infected jackal or with a stray animal in the area between the dates 18.12.22 and 1.1.23 inclusive, to contact the Public Health Office in Safed urgently.