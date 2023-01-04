In anticipation of the UN Security Council discussion expected tomorrow (Thursday) following Minister Itamar Ben Gvir's ascent to the Temple Mount, Israel's ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, made the following statement::

"Tomorrow's discussion in the Security Council is ridiculous and unnecessary, scheduled only because the UN is a distorted and biased body in which Israel is discriminated against."

"I myself visited the Temple Mount as Minister of Internal Security, and I will make it clear again tomorrow in the debate, that Jewish visits to the Temple Mount are not a violation of the status quo and anyone who says otherwise is misleading this body and is undermining security and stability," Erden said.