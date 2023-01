Diaspora and Social Equality Minister Amichai Shikli attacked opposition leader Yair Lapid at the Beitar conference being held in Jerusalem: "What Lapid is doing now as outgoing prime minister is disturbing and irresponsible. He does not understand that when he tells the whole world that this is a 'dark' government, the world does not distinguish between the government and the state. Yair Lapid is spearheading BDS."