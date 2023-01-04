The chairman of the opposition, MK Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid), reacts prior to the statement Justice Minister Yariv Levin is expected to give this evening (Wednesday) regarding judicial system reforms.

"Not only will we fight in every possible way against each and every one of the measures that Levin will announce tonight, I promise in advance that we will cancel them the day we return to power."

"Those who carry out a unilateral coup against the system in Israel should know that we are not obligated to it in any way whatsoever," Lapid said.