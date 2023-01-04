In recent days, the higher Yeshiva associations and the Hesder appealed to Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich after they learned that in the absence of a state budget and consistent with the ongoing budget, the yeshiva budget for the coming year will be cut by 60%, so that it will be 40 million NIS per month instead of 100 million.

The cut would have harmed the world of yeshivas, Zionist and haredi alike.

Finance Minister Smotrich reached an agreement with the budget division of the Treasury according to which payments will continue without the reduction, according to the previous amount of NIS 370 per month for each student.