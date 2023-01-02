Shlomit, the sister of Moran Kaiser, who was found stabbed to death in Germany yesterday, told Kan News that while the family hadn't like the fact that Moran was in a relationship with a German, they never dreamed that her partner would attack her.

"We last spoke on Friday. She was laughing and also spoke to my son. Yesterday morning my mother told me what happened. It's a total shock. My mother didn't like the relationship but we never thought something like this would happen."

According to Shlomit, Moran had been taking computing courses recently. "That was her profession. She was always optimistic and smiling, and she did intend to return to Israel one day - she lived here for a few years in the past. She has a daughter from a previous marriage in Germany who is now with her father."