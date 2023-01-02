According to a report on Kan Reshet Bet, the parties of the coalition remain divided over the question of when the Override Clause is to be legislated.

The precise date when the Clause is to be tabled for a Knesset vote was deliberately left out of the coalition agreements signed between Likud and the other parties of the government. The haredi parties would like to see the Clause passed into law prior to or at the very least parallel to the passage of a new Draft Law, given that previous Draft Laws have been struck down by the Supreme Court. The Likud, however, wants to pass the Clause only later, together with a broad raft of legislation coming to amend Basic Laws (Israel's equivalent of a constitution).