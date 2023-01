Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Sunday that nearly 60 US officials have been blacklisted by Tehran for their involvement in the assassination of top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani in January of 2020, the Xinhua news agency reported.

In a televised interview ahead of the third anniversary of the assassination of Soleimani, Amir-Abdollahian said Iran is investigating the US assassination of the commander.