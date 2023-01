Three officers assigned to New Year’s Eve celebrations in New York City's Times Square area were injured by a machete-wielding teenager who expressed militant support for Islam, law enforcement officials said on Sunday, according to NBC News.

The attack happened shortly after 10:00 p.m. on Saturday night at West 52nd Street and 8th Avenue, just outside checkpoints for the high-security zone set up for celebrants, officials said at a news conference early Sunday.