MK Tamar Zandberg, the outgoing Minister of Environmental Protection, responded to Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich's decision to cancel the tax on disposable dishes.

"The new government is allowing petty politics to destroy the environment and our health. The abolition of the tax will only contribute to pollution and morbidity, and serves no purpose other than to aggravate the opposition. I call on the new Minister of Environmental Protection to strongly oppose this harmful move," Zandberg said