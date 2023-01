Head of the Gush Etzion Council and Chairman of the Yesha Council Shlomo Ne'eman participated in the exchange ceremony of the Minister of Defense in the Kirya in Tel Aviv.

"Today we said goodbye to Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi. I thanked him on behalf of the heads of the authorities of Judea and Samaria and on behalf of the Yesha Council, for 40 years of a life of commitment for the people of Israel."