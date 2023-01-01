The Minister of Communications Dr. Shlomo Karhi met this morning with the Director General of the Ministry of Communications Liran Ben-Horin and agreed with her on the termination of her position.

Minister Karhi commented "I thank the outgoing director general of the ministry for her professional work that is well felt in every wing and department of the ministry. Liran Ben-Horin led the office diligently and with excellent human relations in recent years. These days she sits with us in endless exchange meetings, and enriches us with her professional knowledge, and for that I thank her."