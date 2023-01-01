Outgoing Defense Minister Benny Gantz addressed the incoming Minister Yoav Galant during the exchange ceremony between them, telling him: "Erect a high and solid protective wall between the IDF and political involvement in operational and value decisions and do not allow the security system to be broken up into sub-units subject to political whims."

According to Gantz, "I am anxious for the future of the IDF as the people's army - without a new service model and with the intended changes to the draft law, our security future will be uncertain."