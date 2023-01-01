The exchange ceremony between the outgoing Minister of Immigration Pnina Tamano-Shata and the incoming minister Ofir Sofer took place today at the Office of Absorption.

Minister Sofer commented "I stand today moved by the status and privilege of serving as a minister in the government of Israel. I am especially excited to serve as the Minister of Immigration and Absorption of the State of Israel - a position unique to the Israeli government alone. A position whose entire essence is a national home for the Jewish people, a position whose entire purpose is our return to the country."