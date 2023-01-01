At the ministerial exchange ceremony today (Sun), the outgoing Minister of Education, Yifat Shasha-Biton announced the return of the students' trips to Poland.

"In recent months, we have worked together with the Shin Bet to find solutions to the dispute regarding the security of the delegations. I believe that in the very near future these efforts will bear fruit and the delegations will soon be able to return to their trips in a secure and agreed upon manner between the countries," she was quoted as saying.