Incoming Minister of Construction and Housing, Yitzhak Goldknopf, made a commitment at the ministerial exchange ceremony regarding construction in Judea and Samaria.

"We will help our brothers who are settling in Judea and Samaria and as I saw during my visits there on the eve of the elections - part of the solution to the housing crisis lies in these areas," said Goldknopf, adding: "Just as importantly, it is our duty to help them improve their personal security, which is a guarantee for continued living and development there."