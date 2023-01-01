Strong easterly winds are expected in the north of the country, in south-central Israel, and in the northern Negev, with a possibility of fog this afternoon.

Temperatures will remain unchanged with a chance of local rains mainly in the east of the country in the evening.

Tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a chance of local showers in the south and east of the country accompanied by isolated thunderstorms. There is a slight chance of flooding in the southern and eastern streams. Strong easterly winds will blow from the north of the country to the Negev desert.