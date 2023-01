Former MK and outgoing head of the Meretz party, Zehava Galon, attacked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in an interview on Reshet Bet this morning.

According to Galon, "I am retiring from the leadership of Meretz and trying to influence the political system from the outside. The Prime Minister sold the country to extremist elements to save himself from prison. Words cannot fathom the intensity of the horror that stands before our eyes."