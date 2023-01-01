Israel Hayom reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu intends to transfer about NIS 30 billion to the Arab sector - the same amount that the Bennet-Lapid government was planning on.

The report states that during coalition negotiations, Netanyahu demanded the transfer of the Authority for Economic Development in the Arab sector from the Ministry of Social Equality to the Prime Minister's Office. In doing so, he sought to prevent the transfer of the PA's budget - approximately 30 billion shekels - to Smotrich, Ben-Gvir or the haredi parties, so that he could ensure it would take place.