Magen David Adom EMTs and paramedics treated some one thousand patients during New Year's Eve celebrations, including: 61 victims of traffic accidents, 3 in severe condition, 6 in moderate condition and 52 in mild condition. 17 victims of violence, 2 in moderate condition and 15 in mild condition. 30 youth and adults treated for the effects of alcohol, 1 in moderate condition and the rest in mild condition.

During the first night of the civil New Year, 10 women in labor were conveyed to hospital by MDA ambulances and MICUs.