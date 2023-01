Former Director General of the Ministry of Agriculture Shlomo Ben-Eliyahu is the leading candidate for the position of Director General of the Ministry of National Security.

Ben Eliyahu is the uncle of the Otzma Yehudit Minister Amichai Eliyahu.

Yesterday, Ben-Gvir announced that the current CEO Tomer Lotan is not interested in continuing the position, and asked the Deputy CEO to fill the position until a permanent replacement is in place.