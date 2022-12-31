The police began an investigation this week after a Palestinian reported that his father was kidnapped from the Rosh Ha'ayin area, apparently due to a business dispute between contractors. A ransom of hundreds of thousands of NIS was demanded from his family.

Detectives arrested a number of suspects, residents of Umm al-Fahm, as well as the vehicles that were allegedly used for the kidnapping. The court extended their detention in accordance with the needs of the investigation.

This evening at the end of a special operational activity, the 60-year-old Palestinian abductee was located and brought to the police station, and those involved in the abduction were arrested.