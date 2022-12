Mossad head David Barnea and the Mossad expressed sorrow over the passing of the former deputy head of the Mossad, the late Shmuel Toledano.

"Toledano has been one of the pillars of the organization since its early days, and has worked extensively in a series of significant positions.

"Toledano's activity in the organization and in the public service contributed greatly to establishing the security of the State of Israel. The entire organization shares in the family's grief," said Barnea.