Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir met last night with the Deputy Director General of the Ministry of National Security Eliezer Rosenbaum. At the request of the Minister, the Deputy Director General will act as the interim Director General of the Ministry of National Security, until a permanent Director General is appointed.

Rosenbaum served in the position of deputy director general in the Ministry of Public Security for many years and for 29 years in the army in various command positions. He retired with the rank of lieutenant colonel.

During his position over the years, Rosenbaum served several times as acting CEO.