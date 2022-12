Shmuel Toledano, a former member of the Knesset, a senior member of the Mossad and the adviser on Arab affairs to the Prime Minister, has passed away at the age of 102.

Toledano was one of the founders of the IDF's Intelligence Corps, and as mentioned Arab Affairs Advisor to three Prime Ministers of Israel. He was a Member of Knesset on behalf of the Shinui Party in the Ninth Knesset.