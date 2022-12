Outgoing Defense Minister Benny Gantz responded to accusations by Minister Itamar Ben -Gvir that he had ordered the eviction of families in the Binyamin village of Ramat Migron. "Ben -Gvir, if you checked you would know that such an issue does not come to the Minister of Defense for approval at all, but is part of the army's ongoing enforcement activity. The campaign is over, you are no longer a hillbilly boy who supports criminals. Stop chatting and get to work."