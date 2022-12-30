Today, the Jerusalem District Attorney's Office filed indictments against Fars Sharitah (26) and Hamed Othman (23), residents of Jerusalem and Ein Naqquba, alleging that they swore loyalty to ISIS and took action to support the organization.

According to the indictments, submitted through attorney Sagi Ofir and Ilan Akoka, Fars Sharitah and Hamad Othman swore allegiance to ISIS. Sharitah kept ISIS material in his home and Othman planned to carry out a mass suicide attack against IDF soldiers at the central bus station in Jerusalem and for this purpose he gave instructions to prepare explosives for the attack.

In order to carry out the planned attack, Othman measured on foot the distance between two adjacent bus stops in the central station in Jerusalem, in order to position himself during the detonation.