Brazil's incoming President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva described himself as one of the privileged Brazilians who were able to experience Pele's "magic."

"When he got the ball he always did something special, which often ended up in a goal. Few Brazilians took the name of our country as far as he did," he wrote on his social media account.

Lula said Pele would be in the company of soccer legends such as: Coutinho, Didi, Garrincha, Nilton Santos, Socrates and Maradona, and said there would never be another "number 10 like him."