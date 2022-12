Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said his country is still open to negotiations for reviving a nuclear deal with global powers but will alter course if the West doesn't change its behavior, AFP reports.

The remarks were made on Wednesday on the sidelines of Amir-Abdollahian’s visit to Oman, a Gulf state which played a mediating role in the build-up to the original 2015 agreement.