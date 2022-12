Prime Minister Yair Lapid is currently speaking at the Knesset plenum, summarizing his government's tenure.

"With a restless heart, we are handing the country over to the elected government. We are handing you a country in excellent condition. With a strong economy, with improved security capabilities and a powerful deterrent, with one of the best international status that has ever been here. Try not to destroy it, we will be back soon," he was quoted as saying.