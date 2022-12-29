The new government will be sworn in today, (Thursday) officially beginning its term.

Before the inauguration, the Knesset plenum will open at 11:00 with a speech by Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu, who will present the basic outlines of the government and distribution of roles within it. After that, the appointed chairman of the opposition, Yair Lapid, will speak. Factional debates will be held and each of the opposition factions will get 15 minutes to speak from the Knesset podium.

At the end of the speeches, a vote will be held on the Speaker of the Knesset, expected to go to the Likud's MK Amir Ohana.

A vote of confidence in the new government will then be held, at the end of which members of the coalition will be required to swear allegiance to the State of Israel.