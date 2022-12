MK Amichai Chikli thanked Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu, who announced Chikli's appointment as Minister of Diaspora and Social Equality.

"I thank the Prime Minister as of tomorrow, Benjamin Netanyahu, for the vote of confidence. I will work with all my might for all the citizens of Israel. I look forward to starting my work as Minister of Diaspora and Social Equality. Many challenges lie before us. With God's help, we will succeed!" Chikli wrote on his Twitter account.