The Religious Kibbutz Movement, HaKibbutz Hadati, congratulates MK Avi Dichter on his appointment as the next Agriculture Minister: "The right man at the right time"

"We are sure that together we will enhance Israeli agriculture and bring about its prosperity. Agriculture is a value and it is a central part of the Zionist enterprise. We are sure that Minister Dichter will attend to the needs of agriculture and the countryside, establishing policies that will be meet all the challenges of the Israeli economy."