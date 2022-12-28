Defense Minister Benny Gantz spoke this evening (Wednesday) with Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas.

Minister Gantz emphasized the important ties that have developed between Israel’s defense establishment and political echelon and the Palestinian Authority, and told Abbas it is critical to maintain an open channel of communication and coordination in security and civilian affairs. Such coordination, he said, contributes to the security of both Israelis and Palestinians, and enables economic and civilian wellbeing.

Gantz also told Abbas that measures taken against the State of Israel in international forums, such as the one promoted by the PA at the UN, will harm the Palestinian people and will only further alienate any political process in the future.