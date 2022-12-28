The head of the Gush Etzion Regional Council and the chairman of the Yesha Council Shlomo Ne'eman called to congratulate the incoming Defense Minister Yoav Galant.

Ne'eman: "I congratulate my friend Yoav Galant on his appointment as Minister of Defense. Galant is a man of truth and action who worked in favor of settlement in Judea and Samaria. Especially in this complex period, he is most worthy to serve in this important position. I wish him great success in his many tasks in security and settlement." .