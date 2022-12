MK Israel Katz from the Likud blew up a meeting with Prime Minister-designate Netanyahu because of a lack of agreement on the distribution of positions.

According to estimates, Eli Cohen will receive the foreign portfolio, and Katz will receive a senior economic portfolio in rotation, while in the second part of the term, Katz will be appointed Foreign Minister.

Katz did not agree to this proposal. Likud responded: "The identity of the foreign minister has not yet been clarified."