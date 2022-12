Yoni Ozari (37) will serve as the spokesman for Shas Chairman, Minister Aryeh Deri, and will replace Yossi Shabtai who served in the position until now. Shabtai will serve as Minister Deri's advisor in the Health Ministry.

Ozari previously served as spokesman for Dr. Yuval Steinitz in the Office of the Energy Ministry and in the Knesset. He also served as editor-in-chief of the website Makor Rishon and in editorial positions on the website nrg.