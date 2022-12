An Arab about 30 years old from Beit Hanina in Jerusalem was arrested by the police after he flushed a large amount of drugs in the toilet and hid some in other places in his house.

Among other things, he was seized with hashish plates weighing about 2.5 kg, cocaine, hundreds of pills of a substance suspected to be ecstasy, and weed in excess of the amount for personal consumption. In addition, cell phones and over 100 thousand NIS were seized.