"The Torah is their Faith - Religious Zionism Women's Forum" welcomed the introduction of the clause in the coalition agreements according to which free preschool education from the age of zero to three will be budgeted.

"We welcome the decision to include the subsidy for early childhood education in the coalition agreements. This is a significant reduction in the cost of living for families with many children as well as for young families, including the families of the yeshiva students. This is an important and even historic decision, which all Israeli children will benefit from. To this day, many families collapsed under the burden of preschool payments; for families with more than one child in this age range, the economic significance was critical.''

The women of the forum added: ''There is no doubt that this will also help us, the families of the yeshiva students, to continue to engage deeply in the world of Torah. We thank Prime Minister-designate Netanyahu who led the issue together with the coalition partners."