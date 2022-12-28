Labor Party Chairman, outgoing Minister Merav Michaeli, participated in an emergency conference of the gay community today in the Knesset.

"It is amazing that all those who have many spiritual fathers like the recently deceased Rabbi Druckman, may his memory be for a blessing, and Rabbi Tau, who said that gays stink because of what they do in their homes, are not ready to accept gay fathers.

It's very interesting that all those who have so many spiritual fathers, and by the way spiritual fathers only, are so opposed to the concept of father and father," she said.

"We, the gay community and the feminist community, should remember that we must fight together. This is the most important fight and it is important to remember that this fight is a political fight.