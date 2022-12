Former member of the Knesset Michael Ben Ari embarks on a legal battle at the prosecutor's office. Ben Ari hired a defense team for representation at the hearing, He is represented by attorneys Zion Amir and Moshe Polsky from the Honenu organization.

Ben Ari: "The prosecutor's office leaked false and biased leaks to discredit me and decide my case before a trial, now everything is expected to become clear"