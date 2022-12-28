The coalition agreement between the Likud and Religious Zionism includes 183 articles and one of them states that the government will work to raise the salaries of enlisted soldiers by 20% and to ensure that combat soldiers in the last year of compulsory service earn a salary that is equal to minimum wage.

In addition, the agreement states that the government will work to expand the scholarships for students who served in the military and national service. Additionally, the government will promote affirmative action in medical, law, computer science, finance, and engineering faculties in universities and higher learning institutions for those who served in the IDF.