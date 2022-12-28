Religious Zionism has announced the distribution of roles in the Knesset and government.

Bezalel Smotrich will be appointed as Finance Minister and a minister in the Defense Ministry, Ofir Sofer will serve as Minister of Immigration Absorption and Orit Strock will be appointed as the Minister for National Missions.

MK Simcha Rotman will serve as the head of the Constitution and Religious Affairs committees, MK Michal Waldiger will serve as a deputy Finance Minister with responsibility for health and welfare, MK Ohad Tal will be appointed as the head of the National Infrastructure Initiative and Reforms Committee, MK Moshe Solomon will be Deputy Speaker of the Knesset, a member of the Defense and Foreign Affairs Committee, head of the Judea and Samaria sub-committee, and a member of the finance committee.